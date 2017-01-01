Touchstone Magazine Home

Search | About | Blog | Archives | Store | Events | Contact

Explore Touchstone! » Next Article

Lenten Reading—From the Touchstone Archives

The Christian Fast

A Twentieth Century Reconsideration

by James M. Kushiner

The Greatest Drama Ever

Reading Dorothy Sayers's Play Cycle for Lent

by Gilbert Meilaender

Lenten Repentance

Hearts Continually Turning Towards Our Lord

by Patrick Henry Reardon

The Making of Lent

On the Origins of the (More or Less) Forty-Day Fast

by William J. Tighe

THE CURRENT ISSUE — March / April 2017
Keep Them from Idols • Our Path to Holiness Runs Straight Through Calvary • Rescuing Cervantes • War & Peace After Jesus

Editorial

L'affaire Esolen

We Stand in Solidarity & in Good Company

by James M. Kushiner

Readers who were privileged to hear Anthony Esolen speak at Touchstone's 30th anniversary conference last October will agree that he is inspiringly passionate about the education of the next generation. This passion is not fueled by resentment over the deliberate rejection of the best of Western culture and civilization, nor by the refusal of our politically correct colleges and universities to properly educate young people in the best traditions of our forebears. Rather, the source of Tony's passion, I believe, is the sheer joy and wonder experienced in encountering the multifaceted and richly diverse and liberating culture of Christian civilization . . .Continue ➡

Feature

Keep Them from Idols

The Education of Children Takes Generations of Fidelity

by W. Ross Blackburn

Several years ago I was struck by the first sentence in Eric Metaxas' biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a quote from Eberhard Bethge describing his lifelong friend: "The rich world of his ancestors set the standards for Dietrich Bonhoeffer's own life. It gave him a certainty of judgment and manner that cannot be acquired in a single generation." Given that "certainty of judgment and manner" are increasingly rare, even in the Church, there is something very arresting in Bethge's description of Bonhoeffer. Even more arresting, to my mind, is Bethge's claim that such character can only be forged over generations. Is this true? And if so, how is deep, lasting generational character forged? . . . Continue ➡

View

War & Peace After Jesus

On Pacifism Today & in the Early Church

by Andrew Latham

Following a gathering last April in Rome sponsored by Pax Christi International, the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, and a number of other international Catholic organizations, educators and activists from all over the world issued a statement calling, among other things, for the Catholic Church to "no longer use or teach 'just war theory.'" In its place, they proposed, the church should commit itself to "a Just Peace approach based on Gospel nonviolence." Specifically, the conference participants called for Pope Francis to issue an encyclical on nonviolence, integrate gospel nonviolence into the life and work of the church, promote nonviolent practices and strategies, and initiate a global conversation on nonviolence. . . . Continue ➡

Column

Illuminations

The Light of the Cross

by Anthony Esolen

When Jesus took the chosen three to the top of Mount Tabor, he was transfigured before their eyes, and his raiment became dazzlingly white, purer than any fuller's soap could make it. Perhaps Jesus was what Milton called "dark with excess of bright," because Peter's first impulse is to contain the light, to house it. "Lord, it is good for us to be here," he says. "Let us erect three skenai," three structures with awnings, we might say, "one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elias." He didn't know what he was saying. Then a cloud from heaven overshadowed them, just as the Holy Spirit overshadowed Mary, and a voice came forth, saying, "This is my beloved Son; hear him." And when they came to, the apostles saw only Jesus, who commanded them to tell no one what they had seen, until the Son of Man should arise from the dead. They then wondered among themselves what Jesus meant by that. . . . Continue ➡

Purchase Issue - Subscribe

Search the Touchstone Archives

January / February 2017
The Godly Hierarchies of Love & Marriage • The Intersections of Christ, Creed & Culture • The Contemporary & the Timeless Intersect for 30 Years

Feature

The Heart of Paradise

The Godly Hierarchies of Love & Marriage

by Diane Woerner

As we struggle to find the reasons for our alarming freefall into sexual chaos, many would look for terminal markers in our own history. Was it the point where we grew lax about divorce? Was it our access to birth control that allowed us to separate sexual activity from its natural consequence? Others would go deeper, citing the impulse toward independence and individualism celebrated as undergirding the nation's birth. Then there's the present reality that most people in the Western world no longer spend large portions of their mental, emotional, and physical energies on matters of basic survival, but now have the leisure for experimentation that has not characterized the greater span of human history. All of these factors are real and important, but in my estimation they don't reach back far enough. . . . Continue ➡

View

A New Pope for Gideon

On Captain Kirk, Contraception & Christian Tradition

by Kevin Raedy

I am not a Trekkie. I do not own a set of Vulcan costume ears, I cannot speak a word of Klingon, and I've never endured a book-signing queue in pursuit of an autograph from William Shatner. I will confess, however, that, for me, the original Star Trek program that aired in the late 1960s still holds its allure, and some time ago I found myself locked in, as if by tractor beam, to an episode that I'd seen before. To be honest, I've seen them all—most of them more than once. But those viewings took place before I became theologically aware. As this particular rerun unfolded, I was surprised—and somewhat amused—to find myself witnessing what appears to have been Hollywood's real-time response to Pope Paul VI's 1968 encyclical, Humanae Vitae. . . . Continue ➡

Editorial

Infidelity & Fidelity

Keep Calm, Carry On, Even If It Is "Satan's Hour"

by James M. Kushiner

By any measure, today could be called the Age of Anxiety. Many fear the loss of religious freedom, civil rights, and decent jobs, the rise of global temperatures, the proliferation of nuclear weapons and their deployment, the spread of sharia law, and so on. Only a minority of Americans believe that their children and grandchildren will be better off than they are; most expect things to get worse. While C. S. Lewis agreed in 1947 with his friend Don Giovanni Calabria, a Roman Catholic priest, . . . Continue ➡

Conference Talk

Family Matters

Domestic Altars & Godly Offspring

by Allan C. Carlson

Social conservatives and small-o orthodox Christians of sufficient age still tend to look back longingly to the middle decades of the twentieth century as a golden era. From the mid-1940s to the mid-1960s, church construction proceeded at a frenetic pace, with the number of Christian edifices climbing by 80 percent, mostly in the burgeoning suburbs. Young families filled the pews. Sunday schools and parish schools were bursting at the seams. The seminaries were filled with future pastors and priests. In short, Domestic Altars and Godly Offspring seemed to give a fresh iteration to the Righteous Republic. Was it real? . . . Continue ➡

Purchase Issue - Subscribe

Touchstone November / December 2016
The Mustard Seed & the Wonders of His Kingdom • George Parkin Grant on the Deep & Abiding Tension Between Christianity & Modernity • The Deepening Loss of Religious Freedom & Our Response

Feature

The Still Small God

The Mustard Seed & the Wonders of His Kingdom

by Anthony Esolen

To be a Christian, I have come to see, is not to believe that all of the creatures of this far-flung universe—from the flame of a billion stars in the Andromeda galaxy to the glimmer of a firefly, hardly seen before it vanishes in the twilight—can be united in Christ. It is to believe that only in Christ can they be united, because only in Christ are the infinite and the infinitesimal, the Creator and the creature, the necessary and the contingent, the eternal and the ephemeral, bound together in a single person, the person of Christ. . . . Continue ➡

Editorial

Witness Tampering

On the Politics of Martyrdom

by S. M. Hutchens

On the 26th of July, 2016, two Islamic State terrorists entered the church of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray in Normandy and cut the throat of Fr. Jacques Hamel while he was saying Mass. The terrorists were then killed by law enforcement officials. Paul Vallely, a New York Times op-ed writer, taking advantage of the editorial cheek one has come to expect of the Times when it is dealing with Christianity, wrote a piece in response titled, "Leave 'Martyrdom' to the Jihadists," noting that . . . Continue ➡

Column

From Heavenly Harmony

The Wondrous Mystery in Song

by Ken Myers

When I was in high school, a remarkable music teacher introduced me to some recordings of Christmas music by a group called the Elizabethan Singers, led by Louis Halsey. The records featured mid-twentieth-century arrangements of traditional carols, some of which were familiar ("Away in a Manger," to the tune Cradle Song, in a delicate setting by Hugo Cole, or "Good King Wenceslas," arranged by Malcolm Williamson, or "The Holly and the Ivy," set by Benjamin Britten). But many of the arrangements were of texts and tunes I had never heard, but which have since become as familiar as "Silent Night," and much more treasured as they are less susceptible to treacly renditions. . . . Continue ➡

View

Carol of the Animals

On the Burdens & Blessings of Beasts at Christmas

by Rebecca Sicree

We should get a ferret for Christmas," my son Alec announced. I was surprised: while his younger siblings had begged for a pet, any pet, for years, Alec had seemed uninterested. "Why do you want a ferret?" I asked. "So we can hang our Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling," he replied. Now upside-down Christmas trees are not unknown: some medieval Germans nailed them to the rafters, just as some modern stores mount them on poles, presumably to save floor space. Alec had learned that some ferret owners use upside-down trees as well, suspending them like chandeliers, so that their rambunctious pets . . . Continue ➡

Purchase Issue - Subscribe

Touchstone July / August 2016
Getting the Origins of Religious Liberty Right Matters • The Anti-Family War & Its Lies • Modern Science Has Rendered Atheism Irrational

Touchstone May / June 2016
The Master's Voice • Left-Right Populism versus American Elitism • On Biblical Compassion for Sex-Change Confusion

Touchstone March / April 2016
The Paschal Lamb of God • On the Confession of the One True God • On Cutting Christ Down to One Size Fits Whatever We Want

Touchstone January / February 2016
Marriage, Moral Corruption & the Christian Duty of Witness •
Progressive Myths & Christianity's Deeper Revolution • How Dorothy Sayers
Taught Me the Meaning of the Resurrection


Explore back issues below, and at The Touchstone Archives

Touchstone November / December 2015
Ferguson Misery: History, Theology & Mythmaking from a Deadly Encounter • The Gods & Worship of Athens, Rome & Toronto • Rethinking Lockean Liberty

Touchstone September / October 2015
Remembering Angka & the Idolatry of the Khmer Rouge 40 Years Later • The Dramatic Life, Faith & Films of Cecil B. DeMille • An Interview with Bishop Angaelos of the Coptic Orthodox Church

Touchstone July / August 2015
In Memoriam: Father Thomas Hopko • The Life of Richard John Neuhaus • On a Rabbi's Love for Mere Christianity

Touchstone May / June 2015
Describing Human Ends & Our Limitations Is Neither Futile Nor Unloving • Whittaker Chambers's Lonely War Against Godless Collectivism • The End of Comfortable Christianity

Touchstone March / April 2015
Echoes of Samaria: Finding Jesus & Neighbors in the Holy Land • Neo-Pagan Family Policies Doom Any Recovery • The Icon of Materialism

Touchstone January / February 2015
Five Reasons Why Freedom of Religion & Conscience Is in Peril • State Impositions & Church Acquiescence • The Unevangelized May Be Better & Worse than Savages

To subscribe to Touchstone, please visit www.fsj.org or call 800-283-8333

Manage Your Subscription

Sign up for our
Email Newsletter

Touchstone is a Christian journal, conservative in doctrine and eclectic in content, with editors and readers from each of the three great divisions of Christendom
—Protestant, Catholic, and Orthodox.

The mission of the journal and its publisher, The Fellowship of St. James, is to provide a place where Christians of various backgrounds can speak with one another on the basis of shared belief in the fundamental doctrines of the faith as revealed in Holy Scripture and summarized in the ancient creeds of the Church.

Get Religion

The Manhattan Declaration

Touchstone

The Still Small God

The Mustard Seed & the Wonders of His Kingdom

Salvo

Doctors Delusional

Transgender Disorder & Really Bad Psychiatry

Touchstone

Weather or Not

On Christian Stewardship & Climate Change

Salvo

Greater Than the Sum

Why the Design in Living Things Goes Far Beyond Machinery

Touchstone

Believe Free or Die

On Mathematical Certainty & the Liberty of Faith

Salvo

ETI In the Sky

What the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligent Life Means for Us


Publisher of:

All content © The Fellowship of St. James — 2017. All rights reserved. — webmaster@touchstonemag.com.