THE CURRENT ISSUE — March / April 2017

Keep Them from Idols • Our Path to Holiness Runs Straight Through Calvary • Rescuing Cervantes • War & Peace After Jesus

L'affaire Esolen

We Stand in Solidarity & in Good Company

by James M. Kushiner

Readers who were privileged to hear Anthony Esolen speak at Touchstone's 30th anniversary conference last October will agree that he is inspiringly passionate about the education of the next generation. This passion is not fueled by resentment over the deliberate rejection of the best of Western culture and civilization, nor by the refusal of our politically correct colleges and universities to properly educate young people in the best traditions of our forebears. Rather, the source of Tony's passion, I believe, is the sheer joy and wonder experienced in encountering the multifaceted and richly diverse and liberating culture of Christian civilization . . .Continue ➡

Keep Them from Idols

The Education of Children Takes Generations of Fidelity

by W. Ross Blackburn

Several years ago I was struck by the first sentence in Eric Metaxas' biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a quote from Eberhard Bethge describing his lifelong friend: "The rich world of his ancestors set the standards for Dietrich Bonhoeffer's own life. It gave him a certainty of judgment and manner that cannot be acquired in a single generation." Given that "certainty of judgment and manner" are increasingly rare, even in the Church, there is something very arresting in Bethge's description of Bonhoeffer. Even more arresting, to my mind, is Bethge's claim that such character can only be forged over generations. Is this true? And if so, how is deep, lasting generational character forged? . . . Continue ➡

War & Peace After Jesus

On Pacifism Today & in the Early Church

by Andrew Latham

Following a gathering last April in Rome sponsored by Pax Christi International, the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, and a number of other international Catholic organizations, educators and activists from all over the world issued a statement calling, among other things, for the Catholic Church to "no longer use or teach 'just war theory.'" In its place, they proposed, the church should commit itself to "a Just Peace approach based on Gospel nonviolence." Specifically, the conference participants called for Pope Francis to issue an encyclical on nonviolence, integrate gospel nonviolence into the life and work of the church, promote nonviolent practices and strategies, and initiate a global conversation on nonviolence. . . . Continue ➡

Illuminations

The Light of the Cross

by Anthony Esolen

When Jesus took the chosen three to the top of Mount Tabor, he was transfigured before their eyes, and his raiment became dazzlingly white, purer than any fuller's soap could make it. Perhaps Jesus was what Milton called "dark with excess of bright," because Peter's first impulse is to contain the light, to house it. "Lord, it is good for us to be here," he says. "Let us erect three skenai," three structures with awnings, we might say, "one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elias." He didn't know what he was saying. Then a cloud from heaven overshadowed them, just as the Holy Spirit overshadowed Mary, and a voice came forth, saying, "This is my beloved Son; hear him." And when they came to, the apostles saw only Jesus, who commanded them to tell no one what they had seen, until the Son of Man should arise from the dead. They then wondered among themselves what Jesus meant by that. . . . Continue ➡

January / February 2017

The Godly Hierarchies of Love & Marriage • The Intersections of Christ, Creed & Culture • The Contemporary & the Timeless Intersect for 30 Years

The Heart of Paradise

The Godly Hierarchies of Love & Marriage

by Diane Woerner

As we struggle to find the reasons for our alarming freefall into sexual chaos, many would look for terminal markers in our own history. Was it the point where we grew lax about divorce? Was it our access to birth control that allowed us to separate sexual activity from its natural consequence? Others would go deeper, citing the impulse toward independence and individualism celebrated as undergirding the nation's birth. Then there's the present reality that most people in the Western world no longer spend large portions of their mental, emotional, and physical energies on matters of basic survival, but now have the leisure for experimentation that has not characterized the greater span of human history. All of these factors are real and important, but in my estimation they don't reach back far enough. . . . Continue ➡

A New Pope for Gideon

On Captain Kirk, Contraception & Christian Tradition

by Kevin Raedy

I am not a Trekkie. I do not own a set of Vulcan costume ears, I cannot speak a word of Klingon, and I've never endured a book-signing queue in pursuit of an autograph from William Shatner. I will confess, however, that, for me, the original Star Trek program that aired in the late 1960s still holds its allure, and some time ago I found myself locked in, as if by tractor beam, to an episode that I'd seen before. To be honest, I've seen them all—most of them more than once. But those viewings took place before I became theologically aware. As this particular rerun unfolded, I was surprised—and somewhat amused—to find myself witnessing what appears to have been Hollywood's real-time response to Pope Paul VI's 1968 encyclical, Humanae Vitae. . . . Continue ➡

Infidelity & Fidelity

Keep Calm, Carry On, Even If It Is "Satan's Hour"

by James M. Kushiner

By any measure, today could be called the Age of Anxiety. Many fear the loss of religious freedom, civil rights, and decent jobs, the rise of global temperatures, the proliferation of nuclear weapons and their deployment, the spread of sharia law, and so on. Only a minority of Americans believe that their children and grandchildren will be better off than they are; most expect things to get worse. While C. S. Lewis agreed in 1947 with his friend Don Giovanni Calabria, a Roman Catholic priest, . . . Continue ➡

Family Matters

Domestic Altars & Godly Offspring

by Allan C. Carlson

Social conservatives and small-o orthodox Christians of sufficient age still tend to look back longingly to the middle decades of the twentieth century as a golden era. From the mid-1940s to the mid-1960s, church construction proceeded at a frenetic pace, with the number of Christian edifices climbing by 80 percent, mostly in the burgeoning suburbs. Young families filled the pews. Sunday schools and parish schools were bursting at the seams. The seminaries were filled with future pastors and priests. In short, Domestic Altars and Godly Offspring seemed to give a fresh iteration to the Righteous Republic. Was it real? . . . Continue ➡

Touchstone November / December 2016

The Mustard Seed & the Wonders of His Kingdom • George Parkin Grant on the Deep & Abiding Tension Between Christianity & Modernity • The Deepening Loss of Religious Freedom & Our Response

The Still Small God

The Mustard Seed & the Wonders of His Kingdom

by Anthony Esolen

To be a Christian, I have come to see, is not to believe that all of the creatures of this far-flung universe—from the flame of a billion stars in the Andromeda galaxy to the glimmer of a firefly, hardly seen before it vanishes in the twilight—can be united in Christ. It is to believe that only in Christ can they be united, because only in Christ are the infinite and the infinitesimal, the Creator and the creature, the necessary and the contingent, the eternal and the ephemeral, bound together in a single person, the person of Christ. . . . Continue ➡

Witness Tampering

On the Politics of Martyrdom

by S. M. Hutchens

On the 26th of July, 2016, two Islamic State terrorists entered the church of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray in Normandy and cut the throat of Fr. Jacques Hamel while he was saying Mass. The terrorists were then killed by law enforcement officials. Paul Vallely, a New York Times op-ed writer, taking advantage of the editorial cheek one has come to expect of the Times when it is dealing with Christianity, wrote a piece in response titled, "Leave 'Martyrdom' to the Jihadists," noting that . . . Continue ➡

From Heavenly Harmony

The Wondrous Mystery in Song

by Ken Myers

When I was in high school, a remarkable music teacher introduced me to some recordings of Christmas music by a group called the Elizabethan Singers, led by Louis Halsey. The records featured mid-twentieth-century arrangements of traditional carols, some of which were familiar ("Away in a Manger," to the tune Cradle Song, in a delicate setting by Hugo Cole, or "Good King Wenceslas," arranged by Malcolm Williamson, or "The Holly and the Ivy," set by Benjamin Britten). But many of the arrangements were of texts and tunes I had never heard, but which have since become as familiar as "Silent Night," and much more treasured as they are less susceptible to treacly renditions. . . . Continue ➡

Carol of the Animals

On the Burdens & Blessings of Beasts at Christmas

by Rebecca Sicree

We should get a ferret for Christmas," my son Alec announced. I was surprised: while his younger siblings had begged for a pet, any pet, for years, Alec had seemed uninterested. "Why do you want a ferret?" I asked. "So we can hang our Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling," he replied. Now upside-down Christmas trees are not unknown: some medieval Germans nailed them to the rafters, just as some modern stores mount them on poles, presumably to save floor space. Alec had learned that some ferret owners use upside-down trees as well, suspending them like chandeliers, so that their rambunctious pets . . . Continue ➡

Touchstone July / August 2016

Getting the Origins of Religious Liberty Right Matters • The Anti-Family War & Its Lies • Modern Science Has Rendered Atheism Irrational

(close) Forum: Feature Two Tales of Freedom Getting the Origins of Religious Liberty Right Matters by Matthew J. Franck Around the world, religious freedom is threatened. In some places the threat is immediate and deadly, as when the terrorists of the Islamic State murder Christian martyrs for an international audience, and openly avow their intention of wiping out ancient communities of Jews, Christians, Yazidis, and Muslims who do not conform to their views. In other places the threat seems trivial by comparison, since no physical violence is employed, yet quite real pressure is applied, as when Catholic Charities adoption services lose their state licenses because they will place children only with families headed by a married man and woman, or when the federal government threatens the Little Sisters of the Poor with crippling fines because they will not compromise their witness to the Church's teaching on contraception. . . . Continue ➡ Forum: Response A History of Religious Freedom by James Hitchcock Prior to Constantine, coercion in matters of religion was of course unthinkable to Christians, who were themselves the chief victims of such coercion. But leading theologians—Origen, Cyprian, Lactantius—did not offer a merely prudential argument. They affirmed the spiritual nature of a faith that was false if it was not freely chosen. . . . Continue ➡ Forum: Response Toleration & Divine Forbearance by S. M. Hutchens In regard to Matthew Franck's two origin stories, I find it surprising that on so consequential a matter as the toleration of false teaching (for that is what we are discussing with regard to religious liberty), the apostolic deposit has given so little guidance that the Church has come to learn its own true mind on the subject, "not without pain and struggle," through its experiences in contemplation on the meaning of the imago Dei; through patristic allusion to the necessity that faith not be coerced; through the biblical record wherein our fathers, though chained in prisons dark, were still in heart and conscience free; and through heroes who laid the foundation for our religious liberty by resisting compulsion. . . . Continue ➡ Editorial Be Kind to Children The Anti-Family War & Its Lies by Allan Carlson What could possibly go wrong?" asks the Ruth Institute's Jennifer Roback Morse in a new commentary on sperm donation and surrogacy run amok. She describes women who paid for sperm from a "donor" who apparently had the credentials of a future Nobel Prize winner. Upon investigation, though, he proved to be a college dropout with a criminal record and a self-reported schizoaffective disorder. As one buyer ruefully concluded, "A hitchhiker on the side of the road would have been a far more responsible option for conceiving a child." Such is the consequence, Morse says, of transforming a child's other parent into a commercial transaction. . . . Continue ➡ Book Review The Business of Faith One Nation Under God: How Corporate America Invented Christian America by Kevin Kruse reviewed by Graeme Hunter Just a guess, but I suppose most of us Touchstonians take a dim view of religion's decline in importance since the 1950s. Politically conservative Christians are indignant at being ungently evicted from what Richard John Neuhaus taught us to call the "public square." Social conservatives take alarm at the degree to which Christian standards of public and private behavior have ceased to be respected. Because many of us are both politically and socially conservative, we are more than participants in these changes. We are partisans. We normally prefer partisan accounts of our situation to versions from the side that calls itself "progressive." . . . Continue ➡

Touchstone May / June 2016

The Master's Voice • Left-Right Populism versus American Elitism • On Biblical Compassion for Sex-Change Confusion

(close) Editorial The Master's Voice Our Choice Is Obedience or Jesus as Anti-Christ by Anthony Esolen Thomas Jefferson, that freethinker with an odd and persistent strain of conservatism, fashioned his own New Testament by removing from it all of the accounts of Jesus' miracles. That was his piety at work, such as it was, as also when he attended services on his plantation, and the tears welled up in his eyes when he heard the old hymns he could no longer sing. For well over a hundred years, even Unitarians were "Christian" in this sense: they believed in the Fatherhood of God, and they believed that the moral teachings of Jesus Christ were the highest and noblest ever to be revealed to man. . . . Continue ➡ Commentary Flailing Democracy Left-Right Populism versus American Elitism by James Hitchcock The principal conservative argument against democracy is the claim that "the people"—ill-educated, vulnerable to mere emotion, susceptible to demagoguery—cannot be trusted. A well-governed state must depend on some kind of aristocracy to rise above such fatal weaknesses. The flaw in that classical argument was identified by Winston Churchill in his paradoxical comment that "democracy is the worst of all systems, except for the others.". . . Continue ➡ View Surgical Fantasy On Biblical Compassion for Sex-Change Confusion by Robert Hart God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints. (1 Cor. 14:33) The invention of a new "civil right" is being forced upon us. I believe that if the great martyr of genuine civil rights could see what is being done in the name of his cause, he would be displeased—that is, if the things he actually believed in his lifetime are taken into account. . . . Continue ➡ Communiqué It's Not Your Hijab It's the Theology: In Praise of Wheaton College's Stand by J. Daryl Charles It was an issue that would not easily go away, and only intensified last winter. Aside from murder and mayhem in our streets and, of course, global warming, what galvanized CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Time, NPR, USA Today, The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, The Atlantic, The Guardian, Salon, and even news sources like Business Insider? Presidential primary madness? Gay "rights" and same-sex everything? Christian "homophobia" and conservative "hate crimes"? Gun control? Medicalizing marijuana? Perhaps pro-life "fanaticism"? Alas, it was none of these. What aroused the ire of all these outlets—as we've all surely heard by now—was the "scandal" (so Time) that engulfed the Evangelical college in suburban Chicago and leading member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU), Wheaton College. . . . Continue ➡

Touchstone March / April 2016

The Paschal Lamb of God • On the Confession of the One True God • On Cutting Christ Down to One Size Fits Whatever We Want

(close) Feature Family Phases The History of Family Strength in America May Reveal Good News by Allan C. Carlson There are three ways in which historians have tried to make sense out of the history of the family in America. The oldest of these is the liberal interpretation. First offered in Henry Sumner Maine's mid-nineteenth-century book, Ancient Law, this thesis holds that the change in all "progressive" societies—including the United States—is "from Status to Contract." In pre-modern societies, rulers or legislators only reached to the heads of families. These patriarchal males then governed the women, children, and servants within their domestic domain. The status of each person—male or female, parent or child, free or servant—was fixed by custom and law. Political entities were composed of patriarchal households, not of individuals. . . . Continue ➡ Editorial The Only Lord We Know On the Confession of the One True God by James M. Kushiner & Patrick Henry Reardon Every Easter Season, Christians read about the Apostle Thomas kneeling in worship before the Risen Christ and confessing him as "My Lord and my God." How could a Jew say this to a man? The man before whom Thomas knelt bore scars from a crucifixion. What sort of God is this that we Christians worship? . . . Continue ➡ View The Little Jesus Who Would On Cutting Christ Down to One Size Fits Whatever We Want by Robert Hart On July 7, 2015, former President Jimmy Carter said the following in an interview with the Huffington Post: "I believe Jesus would. I don't have any verse in Scripture. . . . I believe Jesus would approve gay marriage, but that's just my own personal belief. I think Jesus would encourage any love affair if it was honest and sincere and was not damaging to anyone else, and I don't see that gay marriage damages anyone else." . . . Continue ➡

Touchstone January / February 2016

Marriage, Moral Corruption & the Christian Duty of Witness •

Progressive Myths & Christianity's Deeper Revolution • How Dorothy Sayers

Taught Me the Meaning of the Resurrection

(close) Feature The Vanishing Point of Marriage How the Minimalist Redefinition Erodes a Foundational Institution by Andrew J. Peach Surprising no one, the United States Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges struck down all state laws (including state constitutional amendments) upholding the definition of marriage as the union of one man and one woman, and recognized as "marriage" (and conferred legal legitimacy upon) unions between persons of the same sex. Seeing past the illusions of every generation prior to its own, the Court proclaimed, . . . Continue ➡ Editorial Bargain Debasement Secular Credibility Is a Devilish Temptation by James Hitchcock The familiar phrase "worldly wisdom" is in contrast to true wisdom, which is a wholly good quality. The story of the unjust steward is considered the most difficult of all Jesus' parables, in that it seems to recommend calculating worldly wisdom. Thus, recent biblical translations have changed "wise" to "shrewd," a change that clearly seems warranted by the context. . . . Continue ➡ View Higher-Order Marriage On Progressive Myths & Christianity's Deeper Revolution by David J. Theroux Marriage is a universal institution of civilization. We find no human society in which marriage has not existed in some form, and virtually all marriage ceremonies historically have involved religious elements. Yet for many years now, natural ("traditional") marriage and the family have become the subjects of secular ridicule, with the family increasingly politicized and socialized by "progressive" government bureaucracies. As Charles Murray has shown in his books . . . Continue ➡ View Family-Oriented On How the State of Marriage Looks from China & Within China by David Marshall As happy as I am to have spent much of the Obama administration in China, my relief only grew this past spring, during the run-up to the Supreme Court's Obergefell decision on so-called same-sex marriage, and during the weeks of endless commentary and celebration following it. But distance may also lend a certain perspective to the ongoing train-wreck. In any case, as I climbed a hill in southern China one Sunday, . . . Continue ➡



Touchstone November / December 2015

Ferguson Misery: History, Theology & Mythmaking from a Deadly Encounter • The Gods & Worship of Athens, Rome & Toronto • Rethinking Lockean Liberty

(close) Feature The Artistry of Grace The Surprising Beauty of Divine Providence in Isak Dinesen's "Babette's Feast" by Leta Sundet When Danish short-story author Isak Dinesen (1885–1962) wrote "Babette's Feast," she was in her seventies and already dying. She had contracted syphilis from her husband early in life and likely had arsenic poisoning from the treatment. Barely able to eat, she weighed less than 80 pounds. A failed marriage and failed love affair had left her with no children; she had been nominated for but had failed to win the Nobel Prize. Malnourished and starving, under the dread necessity of making sense of her life, Dinesen wrote a story about a meal. . . . Continue ➡ Column On Hugo van der Goes'

The Portinari Altarpiece by Mary Elizabeth Podles In 1476, Tommaso Portinari, the Medicis' banking agent in Bruges, commissioned this triptych for the main altar of the Church of Sant'Egidio in Florence. Three years and many miles later, it took sixteen strong men to deliver it: it is eight feet high and just over nineteen feet long when opened. The painter, Hugo van der Goes, has followed the traditional three-panel format, with a sacred scene, here the Adoration of the Shepherds, flanked by wings depicting the donors and their patron saints, who present them to the Lord. . . . Continue ➡ View Our Christmas Home On the Deepest Longings of the Restless & the Lonely by William E. Graddy It seems that every other store or coffee shop I visited three years ago this December was playing either "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" or "I'll Be Home for Christmas." The sock-hoppish cheerfulness of the one was even more glaringly out of key with our national mood that winter than the twilight wistfulness of the other, but the continuing popularity of "I'll Be Home" remains the greater puzzle to me nonetheless. After all, the power of this slow, quiet song lies mostly in the historical moment it captures—the weariness, the dislocation, and perhaps especially the bittersweet hope-against-hope that millions of Americans felt in 1943, when it was released. And awareness of the past, certainly any vital sense of connection with it, has shrunk to the vanishing point in our collective psyche. . . . Continue ➡ Book Review Rethinking Lockean Liberty God, Locke, and Liberty by Joseph Loconte reviewed by J. Daryl Charles Joseph Loconte, associate professor of history at The King's College in New York City, has written God, Locke, and Liberty in awareness that unless the current revolutions taking place globally produce societies that protect basic human rights, the political and social results will be catastrophic. The book does not concern current events, nor does it offer a prognosis of the future of religious freedom in Western societies, despite the somewhat misleading subtitle. Rather, its focus is late seventeenth-century Europe, where religiously motivated violence, despite official ends to Europe's religious wars, "continued to disrupt the social order and undermine political regimes.". . . Continue ➡ Purchase Issue - Subscribe

Touchstone September / October 2015

Remembering Angka & the Idolatry of the Khmer Rouge 40 Years Later • The Dramatic Life, Faith & Films of Cecil B. DeMille • An Interview with Bishop Angaelos of the Coptic Orthodox Church

(close) Feature Scandals, Sandals & Biblical Epics The Dramatic Life, Faith & Films of Cecil B. DeMille by Regis Nicoll In case you haven't noticed, Tinseltown is turning out biblical films on a scale not seen since the 1950s. With the showings of Noah, Heaven Is for Real, Son of God, God's Not Dead, Left Behind, Exodus, and Mary, Mother of Christ, 2014 has been called the "year of the biblical movie." It is a genre and trend traceable to the cinematic influence of Cecil B. DeMille. . . . Continue ➡ View Who's Your Teacher? On Our Sacred Duty to Teach the Devil to Death by Marcus Johnson Martin Luther's prescription for pastors and preachers (including himself) who neglect the catechetical training of their congregation was characteristically colorful and coarse: "we deserve not only to be given no food to eat, but also to have the dogs set upon us and to be pelted with horse manure." Pelted with equine feces after the hounds have been released? Even if his prescription is not to be taken literally—although all bets are off with the cantankerous Reformer—Luther's zeal for the catechetical instruction of the Church is unmistakable. . . . Continue ➡ Feature Cambodia's Anti-Exodus Remembering Angka & the Idolatry of the Khmer Rouge 40 Years Later by Les Sillars This year marks the fortieth anniversary of the rise of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. Led by Pol Pot, this Communist regime murdered about 1.7 million people between 1975 and 1979 in a doomed attempt to turn Cambodia into a Marxist agrarian utopia. Applying the principles of Mao with the speed and violence of Stalin, the Khmer Rouge executed hundreds of thousands of citizens by cutting throats and crushing skulls with hoe-handles. Most of the rest died of starvation, overwork, and disease. . . . Continue ➡ Column Philosopher-King by Patrick Henry Reardon From the first page of Holy Writ, the reader is left with no doubt

Touchstone July / August 2015

In Memoriam: Father Thomas Hopko • The Life of Richard John Neuhaus • On a Rabbi's Love for Mere Christianity

(close) View Jewish Lewis Fans On a Rabbi's Love for Mere Christianity by Clara Sarrocco Who is this Rabbi Schiller, who, while holding onto his Jewish faith, yet appreciates one of the most Christian of writers? Mayer Schiller was born in Brooklyn in 1951 and given the name Craig. His family, while ethnically Jewish, did not have a deep religious identity. But by the age of twelve Mayer felt a strong religious calling. He made the decision to accept Orthodox Judaism and eventually became a member of the Hasidic community. . . .Continue ➡ Feature The Genuine Preacher What All Clergy Can Learn from Billy Graham by Robert Hart Many "televangelists" have a bad name, and many of them have well deserved it. Some are brought down by scandals, while others have no scandals attached to them but come across as clowns, entertainers, or hustlers for money (seeming only to rob churches of the rightful pledges of their members). Still others are trendy, or just plain weird. In contrast to all these types stands Billy Graham, . . . Continue ➡ Editorial Majority Report The Future of Marriage & the Natural Family by Allan Carlson Late in June, the United States Supreme Court will issue its ruling on the Constitutional status of same-sex marriage. Despite some promising hints of second-guessing by a justice or two during their April hearing on this question, the majority of seasoned court observers still expect a ruling saying that the penumbra of the Constitution mandates same-sex marriage. A hopeful minority look for a deference to at least some of the states. . . . Continue ➡ Purchase Issue - Subscribe

Touchstone May / June 2015

Describing Human Ends & Our Limitations Is Neither Futile Nor Unloving • Whittaker Chambers's Lonely War Against Godless Collectivism • The End of Comfortable Christianity

Touchstone March / April 2015

Echoes of Samaria: Finding Jesus & Neighbors in the Holy Land • Neo-Pagan Family Policies Doom Any Recovery • The Icon of Materialism

(close) Book Review Prognosis Pending An Anxious Age: The Post-Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of America by Joseph Bottum reviewed by John C. Chalberg A more accurate subtitle for this book might have been "The Post-Protestant Ethic and a Dis-spirited America." After all, the thrust of Joseph Bottum's story of our "anxious age" is the "catastrophic" collapse of an American Protestantism that did so much over the course of the nineteenth century to buttress the American experiment—and the American spirit. Not so in the twentieth century, . . . Continue ➡ Feature As Goes Sweden Neo-Pagan Family Policies Doom Any Recovery by Allan Carlson My people come from the old Swedish province of Småland. It lies to the southwest of Stockholm: a landscape of hills, forests, and rocks. Indeed, the fields are so rocky that Småland has been called the "kingdom of stones." In some respects, Småland resembles the highlands of the American South . . . Continue ➡ Feature The Icon of Materialism Why Scientism's Cherished Progress Narrative Fails by Jonathan Witt Contemporary academic culture is sick with a dogma masquerading as dispassionate scientific inquiry, a dogma called scientism. . . . Continue ➡ Purchase Issue - Subscribe

Touchstone January / February 2015

Five Reasons Why Freedom of Religion & Conscience Is in Peril • State Impositions & Church Acquiescence • The Unevangelized May Be Better & Worse than Savages